1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.67 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after buying an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $51,938,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

