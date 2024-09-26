1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,165,000 after buying an additional 74,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,504,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.