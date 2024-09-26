1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.