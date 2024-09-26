1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.23 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

