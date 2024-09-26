1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,177,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.1 %

OMC opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

