1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 128,888 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

