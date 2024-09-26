1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,255,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $48.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

