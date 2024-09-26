1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VHT opened at $280.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.11 and a 200 day moving average of $269.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

