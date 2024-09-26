1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 101.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 305,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.