1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,442 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

