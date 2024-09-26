1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,972 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DTE Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

