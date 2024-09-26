1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,125 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,033,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $290.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.07 and a 200 day moving average of $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

