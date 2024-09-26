1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 621 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

