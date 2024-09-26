1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,123 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,978,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $11,877,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

