18,830 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,545 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in CBIZ by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 715,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

