1,933 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.8 %

AMG stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $189.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

