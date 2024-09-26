19,887 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 963,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 637.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 94,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

