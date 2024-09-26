212,000 Shares in DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.
DecisionPoint Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DPSI opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.71. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.
DecisionPoint Systems Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DecisionPoint Systems
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DecisionPoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DecisionPoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.