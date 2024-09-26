212,000 Shares in DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DPSI opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.71. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

