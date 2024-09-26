2,285 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $164.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

