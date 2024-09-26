22,894 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Permian Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PR

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.