22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XXII stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

