22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Price Performance
XXII stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 22nd Century Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.