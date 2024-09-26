24,738 Shares in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at $3,995,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ opened at $42.32 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

