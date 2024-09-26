2,486 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

