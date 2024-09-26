25,689 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.88.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Home Depot stock opened at $396.95 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $401.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.42. The stock has a market cap of $394.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

