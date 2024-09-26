26,952 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $10,365,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

