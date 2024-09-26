27,000 Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

