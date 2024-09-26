27,209 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2,977.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 982,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $13,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth about $7,385,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jamf by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

