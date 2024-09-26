27,578 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

