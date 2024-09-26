28,581 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 102,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

