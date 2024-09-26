291,460 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by DME Capital Management LP

DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,655,000. IAC comprises about 0.7% of DME Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth $39,426,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 219,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 97,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in IAC during the second quarter valued at $1,649,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. JMP Securities began coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

