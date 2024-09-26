2,958 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $280.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

