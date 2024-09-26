2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

TSVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $33,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,345.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 66.7% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 2,637.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 354.16%. Research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

