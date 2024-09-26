310,833 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.