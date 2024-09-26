310,999 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $145.49 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

