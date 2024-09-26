34,274 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

