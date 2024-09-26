3,457 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,457 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,687 shares of company stock worth $10,027,986. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

