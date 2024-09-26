347,000 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 347,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,818.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $736,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

