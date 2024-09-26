36,600 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

