38,408 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 1.2% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

