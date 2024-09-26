390,000 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000. Mattel comprises approximately 1.9% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 0.11% of Mattel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MAT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

