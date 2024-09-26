3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the August 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

3i Group Price Performance

TGOPF stock remained flat at $43.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. 3i Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $43.87.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

