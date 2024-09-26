3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the August 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

3i Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TGOPY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 130,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

