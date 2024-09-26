4,285 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

