429,391 Shares in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 429,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

