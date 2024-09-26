454 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

GWW opened at $1,032.16 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,049.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $974.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $957.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

