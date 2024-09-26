468,105 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 468,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Flowers Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,533,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,907,000 after acquiring an additional 242,797 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,592 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,623,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

