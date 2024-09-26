475,716 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.48% of FibroGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Down 2.8 %

FGEN stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

