479,419 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 479,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

