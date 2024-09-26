52,067 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

