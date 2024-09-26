531 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFR stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

